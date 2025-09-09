NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/9

49ers
- Placed TE George Kittle on injured reserve.
- Released WR Robbie Chosen.
- Signed WR Kendrick Bourne.
- Waived K Jake Moody.
Bears
- Released DB Tre Flowers.
- Signed DB Dallis Flowers (veteran).
Bengals
- Placed C Lucas Patrick on injured reserve.
- Released DE Isaiah Thomas.
- Signed DE Myles Cole and DE Isaiah Foskey (exception).
- Signed NT Mike Pennel from their practice squad.
Bills
- Signed P Cameron Johnston and K Matt Prater from their practice squad.
- Waived P Brad Robbins.
Broncos
- Signed RB Deuce Vaughn.
Browns
- Released RB Trayveon Williams.
- Signed DT Ralph Holley.
Chargers
- Released RB Nyheim Miller-Hines.
- Signed LB Kana’i Mauga (exception).
Colts
- Released OL Mose Vavao and DB Trey Washington.
- Signed DB Keydrain Calligan and DB Darrick Forrest (veteran).
Cowboys
- Waived CB Christian Matthew.
Dolphins
- Placed G James Daniels on injured reserve.
- Signed G Cole Strange from the Browns’ practice squad.
Eagles
- Placed DT Jalen Carter on the reserve/suspended list by commissioner (less than one year).
- Waived DT Gabe Hall.
- Acquired RB Tank Bigsby from the Jaguars in exchange for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick (from the 49ers) and a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Falcons
- Released DE Ronnie Perkins.
- Signed K John Parker Romo.
Giants
- Waived CB Tre Hawkins.
Jaguars
- Signed RB Cody Schrader from the Rams’ practice squad.
- Traded RB Tank Bigsby to the Eagles in exchange for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick (from the 49ers) and a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Jets
- Released RB Lawrance Toafili.
- Signed RB Keilan Robinson.
Lions
- Released LB Anthony Pittman.
- Signed T Devin Cochran (exception) and LB Monty Rice (veteran).
Patriots
- Signed DT Jeremiah Pharms (exception).
- Waived DB D.J. James.
Ravens
- Released DE Malik Hamm.
- Signed WR Cornelius Johnson.
Saints
- Signed QB Hunter Dekkers and QB Jake Haener (exception).
- Signed TE Jack Stoll from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Waived DB Cameron McCutcheon.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!