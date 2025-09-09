NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/9

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Chargers

  • Released RB Nyheim Miller-Hines.
  • Signed LB Kana’i Mauga (exception).

Colts

  • Released OL Mose Vavao and DB Trey Washington.
  • Signed DB Keydrain Calligan and DB Darrick Forrest (veteran).

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Placed DT Jalen Carter on the reserve/suspended list by commissioner (less than one year).
  • Waived DT Gabe Hall.
  • Acquired RB Tank Bigsby from the Jaguars in exchange for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick (from the 49ers) and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

  • Signed RB Cody Schrader from the Rams’ practice squad.
  • Traded RB Tank Bigsby to the Eagles in exchange for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick (from the 49ers) and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Jets

Lions

Patriots

Ravens

  • Released DE Malik Hamm.
  • Signed WR Cornelius Johnson.

Saints

  • Signed QB Hunter Dekkers and QB Jake Haener (exception).
  • Signed TE Jack Stoll from their practice squad.

Steelers

  • Waived DB Cameron McCutcheon.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply