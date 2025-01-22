NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Signed DB Alex Cook and OT Joshua Miles to futures deals.

Bills

  • Designated LB Baylon Spector to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed DT Eli Ankou to their practice squad.

Chiefs

  • Declined to activate WR Mecole Hardman from injured reserve.

Eagles

  • Designated WR Britain Covey to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed G Cam Erving and TE Nick Muse to their practice squad.
  • Released DE K.J. Henry from their practice squad.

Ravens

  • Signed WR Anthony Miller to a futures deal.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply