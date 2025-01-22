NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/22

Bears
- Signed DB Alex Cook and OT Joshua Miles to futures deals.
Bills
- Designated LB Baylon Spector to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DT Eli Ankou to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Declined to activate WR Mecole Hardman from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Designated WR Britain Covey to return from injured reserve.
- Signed G Cam Erving and TE Nick Muse to their practice squad.
- Released DE K.J. Henry from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Signed WR Anthony Miller to a futures deal.
