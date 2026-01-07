NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

Broncos

Chargers

  • Designated TE Tucker Fisk to return from injured reserve.
  • Released C Josh Kaltenberger from the practice squad.
  • Signed DB Marcus Maye to the practice squad.

Commanders

Eagles

Giants

Jaguars

  • Declined to activate LB Jalen McLeod from injured reserve.

Packers

  • Activated LB Nick Niemann from injured reserve.
  • Declined to activate G John Williams from the PUP list.
  • Placed DB Bo Melton on injured reserve.
  • Placed WR Will Sheppard on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed DT Anthony Campbell to the practice squad.

Saints

  • Signed WR Damien Alford to a futures contract.

Seahawks

Steelers

Vikings

  • Signed DT Jaylon Hutchings and LB Jacob Roberts to futures contracts.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply