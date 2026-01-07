NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/7

49ers
- Designated WR Jacob Cowing to return from injured reserve.
- Placed LB Tatum Bethune on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Eric Kendricks to the active roster from the practice squad.
- Signed LB Kyzir White to the practice squad.
- Signed LB Milo Eifler to a futures contract.
Bills
- Designated DB Damar Hamlin to return from injured reserve.
- Placed DT Jordan Phillips on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Dane Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.
- Signed QB Shane Buechele and DB Daryl Porter to the practice squad.
Broncos
- Released G Nash Jones and G Joe Michalski from the practice squad.
- Signed T Geron Christian, C Michael Deiter, and TE Marcedes Lewis to the practice squad.
Chargers
- Designated TE Tucker Fisk to return from injured reserve.
- Released C Josh Kaltenberger from the practice squad.
- Signed DB Marcus Maye to the practice squad.
Commanders
- Signed TE Lawrence Cager to a futures contract.
Eagles
- Designated LB Azeez Ojulari to return from injured reserve.
Giants
- Signed G Jake Kubas to a futures contract.
Jaguars
- Declined to activate LB Jalen McLeod from injured reserve.
Packers
- Activated LB Nick Niemann from injured reserve.
- Declined to activate G John Williams from the PUP list.
- Placed DB Bo Melton on injured reserve.
- Placed WR Will Sheppard on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed DT Anthony Campbell to the practice squad.
Saints
- Signed WR Damien Alford to a futures contract.
Seahawks
- Designated TE Elijah Arroyo to return from injured reserve.
Steelers
- Signed DB Tre Flowers to the practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed DT Jaylon Hutchings and LB Jacob Roberts to futures contracts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!