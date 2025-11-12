NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/12

Nate Bouda
Bills

Broncos

  • Designated LB Garret Wallow to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed LB Garrett Nelson to practice squad.

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Signed WR Luke Grimm to practice squad.

Chiefs

  • Signed WR Jimmy Holiday to practice squad.

Commanders

  • Designated DB Will Harris to return from injured reserve.

Cowboys

  • Signed OL Marcellus Johnson to practice squad.

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

  • Signed DB Jammie Robinson to practice squad.
  • Practice period for OL Storm Norton expired; remains on injured reserve.
  • DB Malik Verdon returned to practice from non-football injury list.

Giants

Jaguars

Lions

Packers

Seahawks

  • Signed DB Mike Reid and DL Wy’Kevious Thomas to practice squad.

Steelers

Texans

  • Signed DB Myles Bryant from practice squad.
  • Placed DB M.J. Stewart on injured reserve.
  • Designated TE Cade Stover to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed OL Layne Pryor to practice squad.

Vikings

  • Designated C Ryan Kelly to return from injured reserve.

