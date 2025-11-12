NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/12

Bills
- Waived P Cameron Johnston from injured reserve.
- Signed DL Morgan Fox to practice squad.
Broncos
- Designated LB Garret Wallow to return from injured reserve.
- Signed LB Garrett Nelson to practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Signed LB Benton Whitley to practice squad.
Cardinals
- Signed WR Andre Baccellia from practice squad.
- Placed WR Simi Fehoko and WR Zay Jones on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Jaden Davis and WR Jalen Virgil to practice squad.
Chargers
- Signed WR Luke Grimm to practice squad.
Chiefs
- Signed WR Jimmy Holiday to practice squad.
Commanders
- Designated DB Will Harris to return from injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Signed OL Marcellus Johnson to practice squad.
Dolphins
- Designated OT Austin Jackson to return from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Activated CB Jakorian Bennett from injured reserve.
- Placed CB Jaire Alexander on reserve/retired list.
Falcons
- Signed DB Jammie Robinson to practice squad.
- Practice period for OL Storm Norton expired; remains on injured reserve.
- DB Malik Verdon returned to practice from non-football injury list.
Giants
- Placed K Graham Gano on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Designated TE Brenton Strange to return from injured reserve.
Lions
- Designated DE Marcus Davenport and CB D.J. Reed to return from injured reserve.
Packers
- Signed OL Lecitus Smith to practice squad.
Seahawks
- Signed DB Mike Reid and DL Wy’Kevious Thomas to practice squad.
Steelers
- Waived RB Trey Sermon.
- Activated QB Will Howard from injured reserve.
- Signed DB Asante Samuel to practice squad.
Texans
- Signed DB Myles Bryant from practice squad.
- Placed DB M.J. Stewart on injured reserve.
- Designated TE Cade Stover to return from injured reserve.
- Signed OL Layne Pryor to practice squad.
Vikings
- Designated C Ryan Kelly to return from injured reserve.
