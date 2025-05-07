NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/7

Chiefs

  • WR Justin Lockhart reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Colts

Cowboys

Rams

  • Waived DL David Olajiga.

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Traded WR George Pickens to the Cowboys.

Texans

  • Claimed LB Jackson Woodard off waivers from the Seahawks.

Titans

