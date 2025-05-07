NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/7

Chiefs
- WR Justin Lockhart reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Colts
- Signed LB Joe Bachie.
Cowboys
- Waived WR Seth Williams.
- Acquired WR George Pickens via trade from the Steelers.
Rams
- Waived DL David Olajiga.
Seahawks
- Signed DT Johnathan Hankins.
Steelers
- Traded WR George Pickens to the Cowboys.
Texans
- Claimed LB Jackson Woodard off waivers from the Seahawks.
Titans
- Waived LB Kyron Johnson and WR Tay Martin with injury designations.
- Signed DT James Lynch.
