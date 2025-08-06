NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/6

Bears
- Signed DB Thomas Gordon.
- Waived TE Jordan Murray with an injury designation.
Bills
- Signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo.
- Waived LB Baylon Spector with an injury designation.
Browns
- DB Anthony Kendall reverted to injured reserve.
Chargers
- Signed WR Keenan Allen.
- Waived TE McCallan Castles.
Giants
- Released LB Ty Summers from injured reserve with a settlement.
Jets
- Waived DB Jaylin Simpson from injured reserve with a settlement.
Packers
- Placed OT Travis Glover on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Isaiah Neyor.
- WR Sam Brown reverted to injured reserve.
Saints
- Signed QB Hunter Dekkers.
- Waived P Matthew Hayball.
Texans
- Signed WR Quintez Cephus.
- Waived WR Johnny Johnson with an injury designation.
