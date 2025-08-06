NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/6

Nate Bouda
Bears

  • Signed DB Thomas Gordon.
  • Waived TE Jordan Murray with an injury designation.

Bills

  • Signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo.
  • Waived LB Baylon Spector with an injury designation.

Browns

Chargers

Giants

  • Released LB Ty Summers from injured reserve with a settlement.

Jets

  • Waived DB Jaylin Simpson from injured reserve with a settlement.

Packers

  • Placed OT Travis Glover on injured reserve.
  • Signed WR Isaiah Neyor.
  • WR Sam Brown reverted to injured reserve.

Saints

Texans

