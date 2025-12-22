NFL Upholds One-Game Suspension For Seahawks OLB Derick Hall

The NFL announced that it has upheld the one-game suspension for Seahawks OLB Derick Hall.

Hearing officer Ramon Foster, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, has upheld the one-game suspension of Seattle’s Derick Hall — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 22, 2025

Hall was penalized in Thursday’s game after stepping on the leg of Rams OL Kevin Dotson in the first quarter.

Hall, 24, was named first-team All-SEC in 2022 at Auburn. The Seahawks drafted him with the No. 37 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $9,115,576 rookie contract that included a $3,629,510 signing bonus.

In 2025, Hall has appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and recorded 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two pass defenses.