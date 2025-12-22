NFL Upholds One-Game Suspension For Seahawks OLB Derick Hall

The NFL announced that it has upheld the one-game suspension for Seahawks OLB Derick Hall.
Hearing officer Ramon Foster, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, has upheld the one-game suspension of Seattle’s Derick Hall
Hall was penalized in Thursday’s game after stepping on the leg of Rams OL Kevin Dotson in the first quarter.
Hall, 24, was named first-team All-SEC in 2022 at Auburn. The Seahawks drafted him with the No. 37 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He’s in the third year of a four-year, $9,115,576 rookie contract that included a $3,629,510 signing bonus.
In 2025, Hall has appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and recorded 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two pass defenses.
