NFL Will Investigate Jalen Ramsey’s Claims That Ja’Marr Chase Spit On Him, Suspension Possible

On Sunday, Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey was ejected from their game against the Bengals after punching WR Ja’Marr Chase.

Ramsey was asked about the situation after the game and told reporters that Chase spit on him, which led to him throwing punches.

“He tried to crack block me. He got up talking shit and snatched my mouthpiece off my facemask,” Ramsey said, per Nick Farabaugh.

“He was talking shit. That’s cool. But he spit. When he spit, that was it,” Ramsey added.

Chase denied that he spit on Ramsey. However, video circulating from the field-level (per Austin Briski) does appear to show that Chase did, in fact, spit on Ramsey.

NFL referee Bill Vinovich said after the game that they didn’t see Chase spit on Ramsey.

“No, obviously we did not. We did not see anything that rose to that level at all,” Vinovich said, per Brooke Pryor.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the NFL will investigate the matter for potential discipline that include a potential one-game suspension for Chase.

Jones explains that the NFL set a precedent earlier this season with their ruling on the Jalen Carter situation. The NFL claimed that Carter should be suspended for spitting on Dak Prescott but since he was ejected before the game, he essentially missed an entire game already.

Chase wasn’t ejected on Sunday, so he could instead be looking at a one-game suspension in Week 12.

Ramsey could be fined for his part in the situation.

We’ll have more regarding the situation as the news is available.