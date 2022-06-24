NFL Won’t Hold 2022 Supplemental Draft

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL has informed teams that there will not be a 2022 supplemental draft this offseason.

This marks the third consecutive year the league has canceled the supplemental draft. The event is usually held the second week of July and was last conducted on July 10 in 2019.

The CBA specifies the supplemental draft is at the NFL’s discretion.

The event is an opportunity for players that typically had eligibility issues who weren’t in the regular draft to make the jump to the NFL.

In 2020, concerns about a flood of applications due to the 2020 college football season being in doubt prompted the league to cancel the event.

In the most recent supplemental draft, the Cardinals used a fifth-round pick in the supplemental draft pick on S Jalen Thompson.

Former WR Josh Gordon is another prominent supplemental draft pick, with the Browns using a second-round pick.