NFL Won’t Hold Supplemental Draft This Summer

Dane Brugler of The Athletic reports that the NFL has informed teams there won’t be a Supplemental Draft this summer.

The NFL opted to do the same last year and it’s been over four years since the last player was selected in an NFL Supplemental Draft, which was Cardinals S Jalen Thompson in the fifth round back in 2019.

The supplemental draft is usually held in the second week of July.

The event is an opportunity for players who typically had eligibility issues and weren’t in the regular draft to make the jump to the NFL.

Veteran WR Josh Gordon is another prominent supplemental draft pick, with the Browns using a second-round pick in 2012. Vikings’ Hall of Famer WR Cris Carter was a fourth-round pick in 1987, while former NFL QB/WR Terrelle Pryor was a third-round pick by the Raiders in 2011.