NFLPA Voted To Appoint David White As Interim Executive Director

The NFLPA announced on Sunday night that it voted to appoint former Hollywood union boss David White as its new interim executive director.

White replaces former executive director Lloyd Howell, who resigned a couple of weeks ago after mounting controversies and scandals. He was the runner-up to Howell back in 2023 and was the choice of the executive committee in a 10-1 vote, though that recommendation was not passed on to the player representatives who voted for Howell instead.

This time, White was elected by 32 voting player representatives, one from each team. ESPN reports NFLPA chief player officer Don Davis and former player rep Charlie Batch were among the other finalists.

White served as the board chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and led the SAG-AFTRA union, with 160,000 members in the entertainment industry, from 2009 to 2021.

The NFLPA will look for a new executive director now and while it has said the interim director will not be a candidate for the full-time role, it’s certainly possible that could change.

It’s been a rocky period for the players union, which has been rocked by scandal after scandal. In addition to the events that led up to Howell’s resignation, it was recently reported the union is being investigated by the federal government for misuse of funds and self-enrichment by union officials.

The backdrop to all of this is that the NFL will be looking to restart negotiations soon on altering the CBA to add an 18th regular-season game, with the goal of getting it done to opt out of its broadcast deals and renegotiate those for more money.

It’s an opportunity for the NFLPA to operate with rare leverage and extract some potentially significant concessions from the NFL. Instead, the union looks to be at its weakest point in years, something the new leadership will look to change.

