Andrew Berry: ‘Increasingly Unlikely’ Nick Chubb Is Back With Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry admitted that it’s “increasingly unlikely” free agent RB Nick Chubb will be back with the team in 2025.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out, but I would say it’s probably increasingly unlikely,” Berry said. “We do have two young guys that we like. We think Jerome plays a role. It’s basically kind of maybe seeing how the roles shake out in the running backs room.

“Look, you’re never going to rule out someone as near and dear to our heart as Nick. And I would expect him to take another step, being another year removed from the injury. But I’d say maybe a return is less likely — at least in the short term — with us right now.”

Chubb, 29, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract last April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million.

In 2024, Chubb appeared in eight games for the Browns and rushed for 291 yards on 93 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with three touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.