Nick Foles Signing Two-Year Deal With Colts

According to Mike Garafolo, the Colts and QB Nick Foles have agreed to terms on a two-year deal.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as the two sides have been in negotiations for a little while. Foles won a Super Bowl with the Eagles while current Colts HC Frank Reich was the play caller, so there’s obviously a lot of familiarity.

Foles will back up Colts starting QB Matt Ryan, who is also under contract for two more years.

Foles, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. Philadelphia traded Foles to the Rams back in 2015 in a deal for QB Sam Bradford and he later signed an extension with the team.

Foles lasted just over a year with the Rams before he was released and later signed on with the Chiefs. After a year in Kansas City, Foles agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Eagles.

From there, Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars that included $50.125 million guaranteed. He was traded to the Bears in 2020. Chicago released him earlier this offseason

In 2021, Foles appeared in one game for the Bears and completed 24 of 35 attempts for 250 yards and one touchdown.

