Nico Collins Would Like To Finish Career With Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins indicated during a recent interview that he would like to finish his career in Houston, as a potential new contract looms on the horizon for him. Collins will make $20.6 million for the 2026 season, which is close to half of what the top receiver’s salary is.

“I love the Texans,” Collins said, via Aaron Wilson. “I got drafted here. It’s somewhere I want to end. I love the city, the people, the community. There’s a lot of great positive vibes coming out of the city of Houston. So, it’s definitely a place I would like to retire.”

Texans GM Nick Caserio shot down any reports that the team was looking to trade Collins after rumors swirled that he could be moved due to a contract adjustment.

“Teams call teams all the time and ask about players. We’re not trading Collins,” Caserio said, via NFL.com. “So, I mean, whoever reported it or whatever information that they had, they can take it and shove it. We’re not trading Nico.”

Collins, 27, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that included a $902,921 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Texans.

He was on pace for an incredible season before a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve and caused him to miss five games in 2024. Houston restructured his contract last offseason.

In 2025, Collins appeared in 15 games and recorded 71 receptions on 120 targets for 1,117 yards (15.7 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with two rushing attempts for 15 yards and a touchdown.

We will have more on Collins as it becomes available.