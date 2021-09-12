No Limitations For Colts QB Carson Wentz Following Foot Surgery

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Colts QB Carson Wentz won’t be limited in any way today when he makes his debut for his new team against the Seahawks.

Even so, the Colts are expected to proceed with caution, considering that he’s less than six weeks removed from foot surgery.

Colts HC Frank Reich told NFL.com that Wentz “can do everything” but they will still try to rein him in a bit this week.

“As far as what he can do, he can do everything,” Reich said. “What will we actually call? Will we keep the reins on a little bit? Probably. Probably so. I just think that makes sense. I just think we’ll manage it. We’ll be smart. There’s some stuff in (the game plan) that we might call, but if we don’t have to call it — ‘Oh, let’s not take that chance.’ But I think he’s good. Every indication is he’s not limited in any way.”

Reich also acknowledged Wentz is “probably sore, I don’t think he feels 100 percent” following Friday’s practice.

Reich is hoping Wentz won’t have to run around very much and push his surgically repaired foot right out of the gate.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for draft compensation.

In 2020, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.