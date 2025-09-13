‘No Sense Of Urgency’ From Giants To Bench Russell Wilson

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that there’s “no sense of urgency” in the Giants’ organization to bench Russell Wilson in favor of rookie QB Jaxson Dart.

Schefter clarifies that this doesn’t mean a change won’t happen soon, but New York would reportedly prefer to buy Wilson some more time before making a switch.

This would also give Dart some additional time develop.

Schefter points out that the absence of Andrew Thomas will likely force them to hold on a move to Dart.

Wilson struggled in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Commanders, but it was his first start with a new team that happened to be without their starting left tackle.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

After playing out that contract, Wilson signed with the Giants for the 2025 season on another one-year pact.