No Tags Expected For Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler

Adam Schefter reports that the Cowboys are not expected to use the franchise tag on RB Tony Pollard, nor will the Titans do so for RB Derrick Henry or the Chargers for RB Austin Ekeler.

Pollard, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Memphis in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,187,780 rookie contract with the team, including a $667,780 signing bonus, $667,780 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $796,945.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent last year when the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him worth $10.09 million guaranteed. Pollard will now be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Pollard appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and rushed 252 times for 1,005 yards (4 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also caught 55 passes for 311 yards.

Henry, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016 out of Alabama. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that included $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

He just finished the final year of that deal and made a base salary of $10.5 million before hitting the free agent market in 2024.

In 2023, Henry appeared in 17 games for the Titans and rushed for 1,167 yards on 280 carries (4.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns to go along with 28 receptions for 215 yards receiving.

Ekeler, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Western State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal that included $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler made a base salary of $6,250,000 for the 2023 season and is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Ekeler appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and rushed for 628 yards on 179 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 51 receptions for 436 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.

We will have more on Pollard, Henry, and Ekeler as it becomes available.