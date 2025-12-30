Northwestern Hiring Chip Kelly As OC

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Northwestern is hiring former Raiders OC Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator.

Kelly was thought to be a potential candidate for the UNC OC job, but instead will head to Northwestern to work under HC David Braun.

This will be Kelly’s third job in as many years after working with Las Vegas this season and Ohio State the year before in the same role. He’s set to replace former Northwestern OC Zach Lujan, who had been in that position since 2024.

Kelly, 62, was hired by the Eagles back in 2013 as their head coach following an outstanding four-year run at Oregon. He lasted just under three years in Philadelphia before he was fired during the 2015 season.

The 49ers hired him as their head coach soon after but he spent just one season in San Francisco before he was fired. He returned to the college ranks as the head coach at UCLA.

During his NFL coaching career, Kelly produced a record of 28-35 (44.4 percent) as an NFL head coach for Philadelphia and San Francisco, including one playoff appearance while he was with the Eagles.

As a college coach, Kelly amassed a 46-7 record in four years at Oregon with an appearance in the BCS championship and a 35-34 record in six years at UCLA.

Kelly left UCLA to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, where he won the National Championship. The Raiders hired Kelly this past February as their offensive coordinator but fired him before the season ended.

In 2025 under Kelly, the Raiders ranked No. 30 in total offense and No. 31 in scoring, as well as No. 31 in rushing and No. 25 in passing.