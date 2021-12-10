Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton Declares For 2022 Draft

Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton announced Friday via his Twitter account that he’s forgoing his senior season to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Hamilton, 20, is considered to be one of the top prospects in next year’s draft class and could end up being a top-10 pick when all is said and done.

Dane Brugler has Hamilton rated as his No. 2 prospect.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Hamilton appeared in 31 games and recorded 138 tackles, eight interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 16 pass deflections over the course of three seasons.

