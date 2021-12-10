Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton Declares For 2022 Draft

Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton announced Friday via his Twitter account that he’s forgoing his senior season to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
Thank you Notre Dame 💚 pic.twitter.com/IGvH9GzLbO
— Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) December 10, 2021
Hamilton, 20, is considered to be one of the top prospects in next year’s draft class and could end up being a top-10 pick when all is said and done.
Dane Brugler has Hamilton rated as his No. 2 prospect.
During his college career at Notre Dame, Hamilton appeared in 31 games and recorded 138 tackles, eight interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 16 pass deflections over the course of three seasons.
