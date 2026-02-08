‘Odds Increasing’ Aaron Rodgers Returns To Steelers?

According to Tom Pelissero, the odds may be increasing that QB Aaron Rodgers returns for another season with the Steelers.

Pelissero explains Rodgers has had several conversations with new Steelers HC Mike McCarthy, someone he obviously is already very familiar with. The two weren’t in a great spot when McCarthy left Green Bay but time has helped Rodgers appreciate that part of his career more.

Pelissero adds Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf has been lobbying Rodgers to return.

Right now, Rodgers is still taking time to evaluate his course of action. Pelissero says the hope is that there’s an earlier resolution to this than last year, when Rodgers waited to sign until June, and Pittsburgh hopes to know by the start of free agency in March.

The two sides would need to work out a contract as well, as Rodgers was on just a one-year deal. Regardless, Pelissero wouldn’t be surprised if Rodgers played another season for the Steelers.

Rodgers, 42, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1, but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

He then went on to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2025, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

