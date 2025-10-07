Odell Beckham Jr. Accepts Six-Game PED Suspension, Still Plans To Play In 2025

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. has accepted a six-game suspension for a failed PED test last season.

Per Pelissero, Beckham said he’s never knowingly taken PEDs, but he still plans to play this season despite the suspension.

Beckham Jr, 32, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that included $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year contract before he became a free agent once more and joined the Dolphins on a one-year, $3 million contract. Miami ended up letting him go in December 2024.

In 2024, Beckham appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and caught nine passes for 55 yards and no touchdowns.