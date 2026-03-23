Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Another NFL Opportunity

Veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since December 2024 but got back on the field this past weekend during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

After making numerous catches including a touchdown, Beckham talked about his desire to get back in the league after a rough 2025.

“Looking forward to hopefully getting an opportunity to play this year, and hopefully, this is kinda just a starting point,” Beckham said, via Kay Adams.

Beckham was specifically asked what it would be like to re-join the Giants with QB Jaxson Dart, to which the veteran receiver was outwardly excited.

“Weird, you said that. That sounds great. If that opportunity presents itself, I would love to do that. Be excited about that. He’s a good dude. He’s young, and he likes to dance. I like all that. So he looks like he likes to have fun. If I get that opportunity.”

Beckham was reinstated in November last year after serving a six-game suspension for a failed PED test from the season before. Prior to the failed test, Beckham said he planned to play, but ended up without a team for the entire year.

Beckham Jr, 33, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that included $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year contract before he became a free agent once more and joined the Dolphins on a one-year, $3 million contract. Miami ended up letting him go in December 2024.

In 2024, Beckham appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and caught nine passes for 55 yards and no touchdowns.