Odell Beckham Plans to Play In 2025

According to Tom Pelissero, veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. plans to try and play for a team in 2025.

Pelissero adds Beckham has drawn interest from several teams.

There was a fake retirement post on social media that got traction this week, prompting Beckham to respond that he’s not planning to hang up the cleats and has been training to play this year.

He spent part of last year with the Dolphins but was let go midseason and did not land with another team.

Beckham Jr, 32, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that included $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year contract in 2023 before he became a free agent once more and joined the Dolphins on a one-year, $3 million contract. Miami ended up letting him go in December 2024.

In 2024, Beckham appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and caught nine passes for 55 yards and no touchdowns.