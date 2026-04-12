Ohio State S Caleb Downs Visited Cowboys

According to Ryan Fowler, Ohio State S Caleb Downs took an official 30 visit with the Cowboys.

He’s one of the top prospects in the draft and one of the best defensive players potentially available, so Dallas being interested is no shock.

It would be a bit of a surprise if Downs slid to the Cowboys at the No. 12 pick, although not unprecedented as safeties tend to get pushed down the board. There were rumors of medical red flags for Downs at one point but those were dispelled and probably aren’t a reason he’d slide.

There’s also buzz about the Cowboys wanting to trade up into the top ten picks.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Downs, 21, transferred to Ohio State in 2024 after one year in Alabama. He won this year’s Jim Thorpe Award for being the best defensive back in college football, along with earning the Lott Trophy for being the best defensive player of the year.

He earned Unanimous All-American honors in 2024 and 2025, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2024 and 2025, First-team All-Big Ten in 2024 and 2025, second-team All-American in 2023, and first-team All-SEC in 2023, and SEC Freshman of the Year in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Downs appeared in 30 games for Ohio State and 14 games for Alabama, recording 257 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six interceptions, 12 pass defenses, one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.