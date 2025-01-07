Oregon WR Evan Stewart Announces His Intent To Return To School

Oregon WR Evan Stewart announced his intent to return to Oregon for another season instead of entering the NFL draft, per Matt Zenitz.

Stewart, 21, was a five-star recruit and the number six overall player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Texas. He committed to Texas A&M in November 2022 and entered the transfer portal after two seasons.

Stewart was ranked as a five-star transfer and the number five overall player in the portal this past offseason before committing to Oregon in January 2024.

Dane Brugler had Stewart as his No. 36 overall player in the upcoming draft.

In his collegiate career, Stewart has appeared in 31 games over three seasons and caught 139 passes for 1,776 yards and five touchdowns.