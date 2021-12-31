Packers Activate Five Players, Place Two On COVID-19 List

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they’ve activated S Henry Black, LB Tipa Galeai, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, CB Kevin King and OLB La’Darius Hamilton from the COVID-19 list.

The Packers also placed practice squad K JJ Molson and LB Ray Wilborn on the COVID-19 list.

King, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 after they elected to trade down with the Saints. For moving back a few spots, the Packers picked up an additional fourth-round pick that they used on OLB Vince Biegel.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $7.08 million contract before returning to Green Bay on a one-year contract this past March.

In 2021, King has appeared in 8 games for the Packers and recorded 24 tackles and one interception.