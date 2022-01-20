Packers Activate WR Randall Cobb From Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers announced they have activated WR Randall Cobb from injured reserve.

Cobb seems on track to suit up and play on Saturday against the 49ers in the divisional round.

Cobb, 30, is a former 2011 second-round pick of the Packers out of Kentucky. After his four-year rookie contract expired in 2015, the Packers signed Cobb to a four-year, $40 million extension that ran through the 2018 season.

The Packers allowed Cobb’s contract to expire and he later signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys. He signed with the Texans on a three-year, $27 million deal.

The Packers traded with Houston in 2021 for the rights to Cobb in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, reuniting him with QB Aaron Rodgers.

In 2021, Cobb has appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 28 passes for 375 yards receiving and five touchdowns.