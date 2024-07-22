Packers Activating OL Zach Tom From PUP List

Per Wes Hodkiewicz, the Packers are activating OL Zach Tom from the physically unable-to-perform list, and will be limited in practice on Monday.

He had sustained a torn pectoral muscle during offseason weightlifting sessions and has plans to return for training camp or the start of the regular season.

Tom, 25, was a three-year starter at Wake Forest, spending one year at center and two at left tackle. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection at center in 2019 and a second-team All-American, first-team All-ACC as a senior in 2021.

The Packers selected Tom with the No. 140 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4.164 million including a $504,366 signing bonus.

In 2023, Tom made 17 starts for the Packers at right tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 15 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We will have more on Tom as it becomes available.