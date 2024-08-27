Packers Also Cutting QB Michael Pratt

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers are waiving seventh-round QB Michael Pratt.

That leaves Green Bay with just Jordan Love and Malik Willis on the 53-man roster at quarterback. Pratt and Sean Clifford had been competing for the backup job but the Packers ended up going outside the building for the role.

Pratt is still a candidate to come back on the practice squad.

Pratt, 22, was a multi-year starter at Tulane and was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, first-team All-AAC in 2023, and second-team All-AAC in 2022.

The Packers drafted him in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.106 million rookie contract that includes an $86,940 signing bonus.

In four seasons with the Tulane Green Wave, Pratt started 44 of 46 games and posted a record of 27-17. He completed 730 of 1,204 passes (60.6 percent) for 9,611 yards to go along with 90 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also rushed 447 times for 1,147 yards (2.6 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.