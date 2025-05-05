Packers Waive WR Tulu Griffin

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve placed WR Tulu Griffin on waivers.

Griffin, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi State back in April of last year. He later signed on with the Raiders, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Griffin later signed on to the Browns’ practice squad before being released a few weeks later. The Packers opted to sign him to a futures contract this past January.

During his college career at Mississippi State, Griffin appeared in 44 games over the course of four seasons and caught 126 passes for 1,490 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 74 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.