Jaguars Would Not Have Drafted DT Mason Graham Had They Picked At No. 5

According to John Shipley, citing sources, the Jaguars would not have selected Michigan DT Mason Graham at No. 5 overall had they not been able to trade up to No. 2 for WR/CB Travis Hunter.

Graham was a popular pick for Jacksonville in mock drafts until right about a week before the actual draft.

At that point, there was a clear shift in the buzz surrounding the Jaguars, with reports indicating other teams expected new GM James Gladstone and HC Liam Coen to focus on an offensive player with their first pick.

Many thought that could mean Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty was the target. Perhaps if the Jaguars had remained at No. 5, he would have been the pick. Instead the team swung a blockbuster trade up the board while on the clock for Hunter, and the rest is history.

Graham, 21, was a four-star prospect ranked 25th among all defensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to the University of Michigan in September 2021 and enrolled early in January 2022.

Graham was an All-American second-team selection in 2023 and a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection in 2023 and 2024.

The Browns used the No. 5 overall pick in round one on Graham. He’s projected to sign Graham to a four-year, $40,806,872 contract that includes a $26,317,724 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Graham appeared in 39 games for the Wolverines over three seasons and recorded 60 total tackles, three passes defended, nine sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.