Bills Sign DE Paris Shand

The Buffalo Bills have signed LSU DE Paris Shand, per the NFL’s Transaction Wire.

Shand was a three-star prospect and the No. 79-ranked defensive lineman in the 2020 recruiting class out of Windsor, Connecticut. He committed to Arizona and spent three seasons there before transferring to LSU for his final two years.

In his collegiate career, Shand appeared in 50 games and recorded 83 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and three passes defended.