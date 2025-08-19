Packers Among Most Interested Suitors For Micah Parsons?

The Cowboys and DE Micah Parsons are still without a long-term deal, as the relationship has been strained and could be heading towards a split.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport named the Packers among the teams he expects to be most interested in a trade for Parsons. Rapoport believes Green Bay is a good fit because of their available money to spend on a new deal, along with their ability to compete right away.

Overall, he expects a team like the Packers to trade for Parsons, if he gets dealt at all, because he’s the perfect final piece to the puzzle for a contending team.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

