Schefter: Cowboys & Micah Parsons Seem Headed Towards Divorce In Time

The Cowboys still have not had substantive extension talks with DE Micah Parsons after his trade request earlier in camp.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter gave an update on his podcast about the current state of their relationship. He said they haven’t had contract talks in months and believes the two sides are dug in on their stances.

Schefter acknowledged these things have worked themselves out plenty in the past, but he doesn’t get the sense this situation is the same as of now. He expects the two sides to split at some point, whether in the near future or after the season.

“Have other people put those feelings aside in the past and figured out a way to work out a deal? Yeah. I don’t see that happening here,” Schefter said. “I see these two sides headed towards divorce in time. The only question is when is that divorce going to happen, and how is it going to happen… It certainly doesn’t feel like these two sides want to enter a long-term relationship together.”

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

