Packers Announce 30 Roster Cuts

The Green Bay Packers officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

Traded to Dolphins

QB Kyle McCord

Acquired Via Trade

RB Kaleb Johnson TE Mark Redman

Placed on Reserve/Commissioner’s Exempt List

RB Josh Jacobs

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

Waived/Injured

TE McCallan Castles TE Thomas Yassmin S Trey Dean III

Placed on Reserve/PUP

Parsons, 26, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks before the 2025 season. Green Bay instantly handed Parsons a four-year, $186 million extension, keeping him under team control through 2029.

In 2025, Parsons appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.