Packers Announce 30 Roster Cuts

The Green Bay Packers officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Cuts:
- RB Pierre Strong Jr.
- RB Damien Martinez
- RB Jaden Nixon
- WR Isaiah Neyor
- WR Will Sheppard
- WR Kaden Prather
- WR Kisean Johnson
- WR Chris Hilton Jr.
- TE Drake Dabney
- TE Messiah Swinson
- OL Darian Kinnard
- OL Brant Banks
- OL Dalton Cooper
- OL Josh Gesky
- OL Dylan Barrett
- OL Dillon Wade
- EDGE Arron Mosby
- EDGE Nyjalik Kelly
- EDGE Arden Walker
- DL Nazir Stackhouse
- DL Jaden Crumedy
- LB Kristian Welch
- LB T.J. Quinn
- CB Domani Jackson
- CB Jaylin Simpson
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
- CB MJ Devonshire Jr.
- S Mark Perry
- S Murvin Kenion III
- LS Cal Adomitis
Traded to Dolphins
- QB Kyle McCord
Acquired Via Trade
- RB Kaleb Johnson
- TE Mark Redman
Placed on Reserve/Commissioner’s Exempt List
- RB Josh Jacobs
Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)
- WR Savion Williams
- EDGE Collin Oliver
Waived/Injured
- TE McCallan Castles
- TE Thomas Yassmin
- S Trey Dean III
Placed on Reserve/PUP
- TE Luke Musgrave
- EDGE Micah Parsons
- DL Jordon Riley
Parsons, 26, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.
Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.
The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks before the 2025 season. Green Bay instantly handed Parsons a four-year, $186 million extension, keeping him under team control through 2029.
In 2025, Parsons appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.
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