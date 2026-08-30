Packers Announce 30 Roster Cuts

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Green Bay Packers officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline. 

Packers helmet

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

  1. RB Pierre Strong Jr.
  2. RB Damien Martinez
  3. RB Jaden Nixon
  4. WR Isaiah Neyor
  5. WR Will Sheppard
  6. WR Kaden Prather
  7. WR Kisean Johnson
  8. WR Chris Hilton Jr.
  9. TE Drake Dabney
  10. TE Messiah Swinson
  11. OL Darian Kinnard
  12. OL Brant Banks
  13. OL Dalton Cooper
  14. OL Josh Gesky
  15. OL Dylan Barrett
  16. OL Dillon Wade
  17. EDGE Arron Mosby
  18. EDGE Nyjalik Kelly
  19. EDGE Arden Walker
  20. DL Nazir Stackhouse
  21. DL Jaden Crumedy
  22. LB Kristian Welch
  23. LB T.J. Quinn
  24. CB Domani Jackson
  25. CB Jaylin Simpson
  26. CB Shemar Bartholomew
  27. CB MJ Devonshire Jr.
  28. S Mark Perry
  29. S Murvin Kenion III
  30. LS Cal Adomitis

Traded to Dolphins

  1. QB Kyle McCord

Acquired Via Trade

  1. RB Kaleb Johnson
  2. TE Mark Redman

Placed on Reserve/Commissioner’s Exempt List

  1. RB Josh Jacobs

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

  1. WR Savion Williams
  2. EDGE Collin Oliver

Waived/Injured

  1. TE McCallan Castles
  2. TE Thomas Yassmin
  3. S Trey Dean III

Placed on Reserve/PUP

  1. TE Luke Musgrave
  2. EDGE Micah Parsons
  3. DL Jordon Riley

Parsons, 26, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025. 

The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks before the 2025 season. Green Bay instantly handed Parsons a four-year, $186 million extension, keeping him under team control through 2029. 

In 2025, Parsons appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.

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