Packers Announce Five Coaching Staff Changes

The Green Bay Packers announced on Thursday they have made a handful of changes to the coaching staff.

Green Bay added defensive run game coordinator to DL coach Jerry Montgomery‘s title and promoted assistant DB coach Ryan Downard to safeties coach.

The Packers also hired Ramsen Golpashin as an offensive quality control coach, Quinshon Odom as a coaching assistant via the minority fellowship program and Micheal Spurlock as a special teams quality control coach.