Packers Announce Five Coaching Staff Changes

The Green Bay Packers announced on Thursday they have made a handful of changes to the coaching staff.
#Packers announce coaching staff changes 📰 https://t.co/DKvLjqRuQQ
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 17, 2022
Green Bay added defensive run game coordinator to DL coach Jerry Montgomery‘s title and promoted assistant DB coach Ryan Downard to safeties coach.
The Packers also hired Ramsen Golpashin as an offensive quality control coach, Quinshon Odom as a coaching assistant via the minority fellowship program and Micheal Spurlock as a special teams quality control coach.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!