Packers Announce Four Coaching Changes

The Green Bay Packers announced they named wide receivers coach Jason Vrable the passing game coordinator.

They also promoted Luke Butkus to offensive line coach, Connor Lewis to assistant quarterbacks coach, and Ryan Mahaffey to assistant offensive line coach.

Vrable replaces Luke Getsy, who left to become the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator.

Vrable began coaching in 2013 as an offensive assistant coach for the Buffalo Bills. He spent four years in Buffalo before joining the New York Jets as an offensive assistant from 2017-2018.

The Packers hired Vrable in 2019 as an offensive assistant, and he was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2020.