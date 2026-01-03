Packers Announce Six Moves

The Packers announced six roster moves on Saturday, including placing OL Donovan Jennings and WR Savion Williams on injured reserve.

Green Bay has also signed WR Jakobie Keeney-James and OL Lecitus Smith from the practice squad and elevated TE Drake Dabney and LB Jamon Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday.

Smith, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Cardinals out of Virginia Tech in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year rookie contract when Arizona waived him coming out of the preseason. He later had stints with the Eagles and Texans on the practice squad.

Smith caught on with the Packers and signed to the practice squad to start the 2024 season. The Patriots signed him away to their active roster during the season.

He was claimed by Pittsburgh off waivers in March 2025 after being waived by New England. The Steelers waived him in May this offseason, and he rejoined the Packers’ practice squad.

In 2024, Smith appeared in eight games for the Patriots and made one start at center.