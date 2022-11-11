Packers CB Eric Stokes Likely Out For Season

On Friday, Packers HC Matt LaFleur told reporters that CB Eric Stokes is unlikely to play again this season after suffering ankle and knee injuries during the team’s loss to the Lions.

“It’s looking unlikely,” Stokes said when asked about Stokes playing again in 2022, per Bill Huber.

Indications were that this was a serious injury for Stokes, but the team wanted to wait and see how the tests came back.

The Packers will likely move Rasul Douglas to outside corner and possibly drop Darnell Savage into the slot with newly acquired Johnathan Abram playing safety.

Stokes, 23, was a three-year starter at Georgia and was named second-team All-ACC in 2020. The Packers selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Stokes signed a four-year, $11,925,523 with the Packers that includes a $6,033,108 signing bonus. The Packers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Stokes has appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 26 tackles, no interceptions or pass defenses.