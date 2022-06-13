Packers Claim K Gabe Brkic, Waive K Dominik Eberle

The Green Bay Packers claimed K Gabe Brkic off of waivers from the Vikings and waived K Dominik Eberle on Monday, according to Field Yates.

Brkic, 20, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021 and first-team All-Big 12 in 2020.

The Vikings opted to waive Brkic last week.

During his four-year college career, Brkic converted 57 of 69 field-goal attempts (82.6 percent) and 159 of 160 extra-point attempts (99.4 percent).