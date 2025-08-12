Packers Claim WR Kawaan Baker Off Waivers From Raiders

The Green Bay Packers officially claimed WR Kawaan Baker off waivers from the Raiders on Tuesday.

Baker, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Saints back in 2021 out of South Alabama. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Baker later re-signed on a futures deal for the 2022 season, but the Saints let him go in October after he finished serving a suspension. He had stints with the Packers and Eagles before returning to New Orleans and signing a futures deal for 2023.

The Patriots added Baker to their roster last year and he just recently caught on with the Raiders, but was cut loose on Monday.

In 2021, Baker appeared in two games for the Saints and recorded no statistics.