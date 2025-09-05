Packers Cut DB Omar Brown From IR With Settlement

The Green Bay Packers officially cut DB Omar Brown from injured reserve with an Injury Settlement on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Brown, 24, originally caught on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2024. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts as a rookie, and he signed with the Packers’ practice squad soon after.

He bounced on and off Green Bay’s practice squad last season. The Packers re-signed him to a futures deal but he landed on injured reserve coming out of training camp.

In 2024, Brown appeared in two games for the Packers.