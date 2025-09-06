Packers Discussed Trey Hendrickson Trade Before Agreeing To Micah Parsons Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers first focused on a potential trade for Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson before they turned their attention to the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade.

According to Rapoport, the Packers were among the teams that reached out to the Bengals about a deal for Hendrickson during the offer and even made an offer for him.

Interestingly enough, Rapoport says that DL Kenny Clark, who was included in the Parsons trade, would have also been part of a package for Hendrickson.

However, Rapoport says that Green Bay was not willing to part with Clark at that point in the process.

Rapoport explains that the Bengals asking price and Clark’s value to the Packers ultimately submarined any deal.

In the end, Hendrickson remained with the Bengals and eventually agreed to a a revised one-year contract that included a sizeable raise for the 2025 season.

Hendrickson’s new contract is worth $30 million for the 2025 season, which is a $14 million raise. Hendrickson will also be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.