Packers Elevate WR Juwann Winfree, Place OLB Tipa Galeai On IR

According to Matt Schneidman, the Packers are elevating WR Juwann Winfree and placing OLB Tipa Galeai on injured reserve.

Winfree, 25, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos out of Colorado back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Denver, but was placed on injured reserve.

The Broncos opted to waive Winfree coming out of training camp and he caught on with the Packers’ practice squad during the past two seasons. He bounced on and off Green Bay’s active roster last season.

In 2021, Winfree appeared in seven games for the Packers, catching eight passes for 58 yards.