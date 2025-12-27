Packers Elevated QB Clayton Tune & TE Drake Dabney

Per Bill Huber of SI.com, the Packers have elevated QB Clayton Tune and TE Drake Dabney for Week 17.

The Packers need help at quarterback as both Jordan Love and Malik Willis are dealing with injury issues.

Tune, 26, was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2022. He then wound up being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft by the Cardinals.

After two seasons with the Cardinals, Tune caught on with the Packers’ practice squad ahead of the 2025 season.

During his college career at Houston, Tune appeared in 47 games and completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 11,989 yards, 104 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions.

In 2024, Tune appeared in six games for the Cardinals, completing both of his passes for eight total yards.