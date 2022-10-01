Packers Elevating CB Kiondre Thomas, Placing OT Caleb Jones On NFI List

The Green Bay Packers announced that they are elevating CB Kiondre Thomas to the active roster and placing OT Caleb Jones on injured reserve.

Thomas, 24, went undrafted in 2021 out of Kansas State and signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury during the team’s first preseason game against the Jaguars.

The Browns waived Thomas from injured reserve and he then caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.

In 2021, Thomas appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded one tackle.