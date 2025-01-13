Packers Exec. Jon-Eric Sullivan Also Getting Second Interview For Titans’ GM Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans are scheduling a second interview with Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their GM job.

Sullivan interviewed for the position on Monday and will now be the sixth candidate to get a follow-up interview:

Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray

Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi

Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.