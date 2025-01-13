Packers Exec. Jon-Eric Sullivan Also Getting Second Interview For Titans’ GM Job

By
Nate Bouda
-

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans are scheduling a second interview with Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their GM job. 

Titans Helmet

Sullivan interviewed for the position on Monday and will now be the sixth candidate to get a follow-up interview:

  • Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray
  • Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds
  • Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi
  • Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek
  • Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham
  • Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan 

Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016. 

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply