Packers Exec. Jon-Eric Sullivan Also Getting Second Interview For Titans’ GM Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans are scheduling a second interview with Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their GM job.
Sullivan interviewed for the position on Monday and will now be the sixth candidate to get a follow-up interview:
- Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray
- Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds
- Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi
- Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek
- Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham
- Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan
Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.
The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.
