Packers Expected To Activate OLB Za’Darius Smith From IR

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Packers are expected to activate OLB Za’Darius Smith from the injured reserve ahead of Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round.

The Packers were forced to place Smith on injured reserve after his back injury and did not get any better to the point where he was forced to undergo a second surgery.

Smith, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith had two years remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $10.25 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Smith appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and recorded 52 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two recoveries, and two passes defended.