Packers Expected To Sign OT Dennis Kelly

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are expected to sign veteran OT Dennis Kelly to a contract, pending a physical.

The Packers could use some tackle depth with David Bakhtiari still working his way back from an ACL tear and Kelly is among the best available options.

Kelly visited with the Texans recently but left Houston without a deal.

Kelly, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his contract when the Eagles signed him to a one-year, $880,000 extension through 2017.

Philadelphia would later trade Kelly to the Titans in return for WR Dorial Green-Beckham. From there, the Titans re-signed him to a three-year, $21 million deal with $8.75 million guaranteed.

Kelly was let go by the Titans earlier this offseason along with CB Adoree’ Jackson.

In 2020, Kelly appeared in all 16 games for the Titans, making 16 starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 50 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.