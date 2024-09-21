Packers Expected To Start QB Malik Willis Against Titans

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport are reporting that the Packers plan to start QB Malik Willis in Week 3’s matchup against the Titans.

Green Bay hasn’t officially ruled out QB Jordan Love and while he did practice this week, it makes sense for the Packers to play it safe with their star quarterback while he works his way back from an MCL sprain.

The Packers have elevated Sean Clifford to serve as their No. 2 quarterback on Sunday.

Willis, 25, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons. The Titans selected him with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tennessee traded Willis to the Packers coming out of the preseason for a seventh-round pick.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5.16 million rookie contract that included a $932,800 signing bonus.

In 2022, Willis appeared in eight games for the Titans and completed 50.8 percent of his passes for 276 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 123 yards rushing and a touchdown.